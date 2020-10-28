TAMPA, Fla. –Play-by-play announcer Mike Watts and analyst Devon Kerr will set call the action in the USL Championship final from Al Lang Stadium in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla. Sunday.

Watts and Kerr, who have served as the national television voices of the Championship the past three seasons, will be joined by Sarah Gorden. Gorden, who attended U.S. women’s national team training camp this week, will join the team as sideline reporter.

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM FC will telecast the final between the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Phoenix Rising FC Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Gorden has spent the past five seasons with the Chicago Red Stars and has made 58 appearances for the club, including being ever-present as the side reached the final of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. She earned her first call-up to the USWNT in December 2019 and was selected again this month for the national team’s training camp in Commerce City, Colo. An Illinois native, Gorden was a college standout at DePaul University, where she was a two-time selection to the Big East first team and majored in journalism.

Watts will call his sixth Championship final to complete a season that has seen him serve as play-by-play voice for the Championship game of the week on ESPN. He also was play-by-play announcer for Concacaf Champions League games as well as the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and Fall Series. Watts is a graduate of Fordham University, where he was the 2014 Marty Glickman award-winner.

Kerr will return for his third Championship final after also working the Championship game of the week. A former professional player in Germany’s Regionalliga after competing at Stetson University, Kerr also has served as a color announcer for the Concacaf Champions League, the NCAA College Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The USL Championship final will be broadcast for the first time this year on ESPN in addition to airing on ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM FC across the United States. The game will also air through the league’s international broadcast partners, including Flow Sports in Caribbean and in other regions through the Championship’s YouTube channel.