Former New York Cosmos midfielder-forward Chico Borja and New York Arrows forward Fred Grgurev and midfielder Paul Kitson are among 11 finalists for the Indoor Soccer Hall of Fame.

Andy Chapman led the way with 19 votes, followed by Borja and Michael King with 17 apiece.

Grgurev, who also played for the Rochester Lancers, was the Major Indoor Soccer League’s first scoring champion as he beat out the great Steve Zungul by six points.

The finalists were revealed on www.IndoorSoccerHall.com Monday.

Joining them in the final round were Jan Goossens, Jorgen Kristensen, Sean Bowers, Paul Wright, David Doyle and Jean Willrich.

Webster, N.Y. native Scott Manning, who played for the Buffalo Stallions, former Arrows defender Doc Lawson, Karl-Heinz Granitza, Joe Reiniger and MISL executive Doug Verb and and former Baltimore Blast, St. Louis Steamers and Kansas City Comets executive Tim Lieweke just missed the cut as they garnered 11 votes each.

A panel of former indoor players, coaches, administrators and media voted in the first round of voting as 44 players, coaches and administrators received at least one vote each.

PlayerÂ Final SeasonÂ First RoundÂ Votes

Andy Chapman 1999-00 19

Chico Borja 1993-94 17

Michael King 2007-08 17

Jan Goossens 1991-92 15

Jorgen Kristensen 1986-87 15

Sean Bowers 2009-10 15

Paul Wright 2012-13 15

David Doyle 2013-14 13

Fred Grgurev 1986-87 12

Paul Kitson 1998-99 12

Jean Willrich 1988-89 12