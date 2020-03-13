MIAMI — Concacaf Friday announced it has suspended all competitions for the next 30 days due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The following competitions included:

* 2020 Concacaf Champions League

* 2020 Concacaf men’s Olympic qualifiers

* The first round of the Concacaf 2021 Gold Cup qualifiers (due to be played in the March FIFA window)

* 2020 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield

The decision was made during a Thursday night conference call of the Concacaf Council.

“The Concacaf Council took these decisions with the welfare of everyone involved in mind, and in light of developing travel restrictions and public health guidance,” a confederation statement said.