MIAMI – Concacaf Wednesday announced the schedule and venues for the first-round matches of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup qualifying tournament.

The four home-and-away matchups are set to take place during the FIFA match window in March.

The 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League kicked off the road to 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. After group stage play, the top two finishers in each of the League A groups and the top finisher in each of the League B groups secured their participation in the 16th edition of the Confederation’s premier tournament for men’s national teams.

The 12 nations that have already qualified to the 2021 Gold Cup are (in alphabetical order): Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Grenada, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Suriname and the United States.

The two-round 2021 qualifiers will kickoff with the match-ups between the second-place finishers of League B and the first-place finishers of League C. The eight matches will be played as follows (home team listed first and in eastern time):

First leg

Thursday, March 26

8:00 pm Guadeloupe vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Stade Rene Serge Nabajoth, Les Abymes, GLP

7:00 pm Barbados vs Guyana – Astro Turf Wildey Stadium, Wildey, BRB

8:00 pm Bahamas vs French Guiana – Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, BAH

10:00 pm Guatemala vs Monserrat – Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium, Guatemala City, GUA

Second leg

Tuesday, March 31

3:00 pm Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Guadeloupe – Arnos Vale Stadium, Arnos Vale, VIN

8:00 pm Guyana vs Barbados – Leonora National Track & Field Center, Georgetown, GUY

8:00 pm French Guiana vs Bahamas – Stade Municipal Dr. Edmard Lama, Cayenne, GUF

7:00 pm Monserrat vs Guatemala – Blake’s Football Complex, St John’s, MSR

After home-and-away play, the four round one matchup winners will advance to the second round, where they will face the third-place finishers of League A. The second round will take place during the FIFA window in June.

The four round-two matchups were drawn as follows:

* Guadeloupe or Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Haiti

* Barbados or Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago

* Bahamas or French Guiana vs Bermuda

* Guatemala or Monserrat vs Cuba